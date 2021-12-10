Before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, enjoy the scenes of the first minute of the third adventure of the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the phenomena of 2021, and the new images of the third film of the wall-crawler in the MCU continue to catch fans, and now the first minute of the new adventure of Man has been revealed. Spider.

Chain @NBC revealed the first minute of #SpiderManNowWayHome, it starts right where it left us #FarFromHomepic.twitter.com/bVlYqYH1w2 – Gabriel Torres (@jgtorresa) December 10, 2021

The NBC network shared the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which starts right where Far From Home left off, with JJ Jameson exposing Spidey’s identity and extolling the apparently deceased Mysterio, which turns New Yorkers against from the friendly neighbor.

This revelation will begin a way of the cross for Peter Parker that would lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe to receive visitors from other universes, in an unknown that will be resolved at the premiere of the film.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters in Mexico.

