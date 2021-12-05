EFE.- The British Government announced this Saturday that it will reintroduce the obligation to undergo a coronavirus test before traveling to England for all people, including those with the full vaccination schedule.

The Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, pointed out on Twitter that the measure is taken to try to “slow down the incursion of the omicron variant” of covid-19.

Last week, England once again made masks mandatory in some public spaces, such as shops and means of transport, and began to require a PCR test again two days after arrival from all travelers.

The Executive, which had eliminated the tests prior to the trip at the beginning of October, will also add Nigeria to its red list of destinations from the early hours of next Tuesday, which joins South Africa and five surrounding territories in that category.

“In recent days we have detected a growing number of cases (of omicron) linked to travel from Nigeria,” said Javid, who detailed that so far there are 27 cases in Ingalterra linked to the African country, “the second after South Africa in terms of links with omircon ”.

Javid assured that the measures announced today are “temporary” and hopes to eliminate them “as soon as possible.”

So far, around 160 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Undian Kingdom, which this Saturday reported 42,848 new infections in total, after two consecutive days above 50,000 infections.

