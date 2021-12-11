LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) – England could face a wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the omicron variant that could cause as many as 75,000 deaths by the end of April if new control measures are not taken, according to a modeling study published today. Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has already introduced new rules in England to curb the spread of omicron, with orders that people work at home if possible, wear a face mask in public places and that entertainment venues use vaccine passports. .

On Friday, the UK reported 58,194 new cases in 24 hours, the highest daily total since January. Health authorities say omicron is spreading in the community and there could be more than a million infections by the end of the month.

The UK Health Security Agency said that although no omicron cases had yet led to hospitalizations or deaths, there was insufficient data to assess its severity.

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) report, which has not been reviewed by peers, suggested that, according to the most optimistic of forecasts, there would be more than 2,000 daily hospitalizations and 24,700 deaths between December 1 and on April 30 if the government did not take further action.

According to its most pessimistic model, hospital admissions would be roughly double that of January this year, with some 492,000 hospitalizations and 74,800 deaths.

“In our most optimistic scenario, the impact of omicron in early 2022 would be reduced with mild control measures, such as working from home,” said Rosanna Barnard of the school’s Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases.

“However, our most pessimistic scenario suggests that we may have to endure stricter restrictions to ensure that the NHS (National Health Service) is not overwhelmed.” Wearing masks, social distancing and booster shots are vital, but may not be enough. “

Johnson, who faces significant opposition within his Conservative party over the latest restrictions, does not plan to go beyond those measures, his spokesman said Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Mike Harrison, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)