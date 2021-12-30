Despite its tremendous popularity, Boba Fett barely had four lines of dialogue (and just over six minutes on screen) in all Star Wars movies. And, in a way, the beginning of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, the new series of the franchise on Disney +, reflects that. The first act of the episode (the first twelve minutes) it is practically silent, leaving the great narrative work to the direction of Robert Rodriguez.

Officially announced in the post-credits scene of ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2, Temuera Morrison He returns to incarnate the universe’s favorite bounty hunter, who now occupies the hole left by Jabba the Hutt in the Tatooine underworld. Morrison is accompanied by Ming-Na Wen in the role of his faithful companion Fennec Shand, who helps him try to maintain control on the planet. By the way, from here there may be spoilers.

And there are hardly more characters, or at least relevant characters in this episode which is basically a prologue, enigmatic, of what is to come. Jon Favreau plays with the mystery and with the reveries (visions of the past) that Boba has in the tank and that occupy the opening and final acts of these forty minutes of footage.

In them we see Fett escaping from the entrails of a monster – the sarlacc that devours him in ‘Return of the Jedi’ -, weak, plundered by the Jawas and taken prisoner by the sand dwellers. In the present, Boba sees how it will not be easy to dominate the criminal underworld of the city, as he is challenged by the mayor and ambushed by some mysterious warriors / ninja.

Past and present to compose the book

Despite its status as a spin-off of ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ points out that we will not have such an episodic structure like the series starring Pedro Pascal, but everything will be much more serialized throughout the seven episodes, seven chapters, of this novel.

It is not the only difference, because if ‘The Mandalorian’ approached the western, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ look further to the far east, to the chanbara, the cinema “of samurais” to understand us. Boba Fett is the new daimyo and it has to be respected both by the people and by the rest of the factions of the place.

It is in the structure of the series where I see more problems. Favreau and company are committed to parallel this “resurrection” of a fool stripped of everything, with his (attempted) rise as feudal lord. However, the execution is uneven.





If Rodriguez (who, by the way, makes a cameo) nails the narrative in the scenes of the past, he looks more clumsy in the present. Precisely the combat scene, which presents the mystery box – who are these guys and who’s boss? – is slightly lazy in its planning and emotion. Something that contrasts with the impressive fight with the monster harryhauseian that we witness minutes later.

Usually ‘Stranger in Hostile Land’ it’s a good and fascinating introductory episode, slightly uneven, but that shows that Jon Favreau is doing things quite well on the television side of ‘Star Wars’, continuing with the darker tone than usual that was already consolidating in ‘The Mandalorian’.