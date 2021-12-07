Just a few days before it takes place The Game Awards 2021, where it has promised a host of video game announcements beyond the classic awards show, Square Enix has trademarked Engage Kill, a totally unknown name of which no details or rumors have transpired in recent weeks. The brand was registered on November 18 and it was not made public until last Sunday, December 6. Although the possibilities of which project can be endless, the truth is that the brand has been registered in all the categories used for games, so it could be a new company IP.

Engage Kill does not have to be a game in development, since registration only means ensuring a trademark that does not have to be the definitive name of a game or project. Among the possibilities, these words could also be the subtitle of a new game … or one belonging to a well-known saga. For example, Square Enix is ​​working on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, a title that has not been confirmed to this day and that sooner or later will be revealed.

What will Square Enix bring to The Game Awards 2021?

With the promising gala that awaits us at dawn from Thursday to Friday, it would be doubtful that Square Enix was not one of the companies to make an announcement (or several) at The Game Awards 2021. For now, the presentation of the remake or remastering of Chrono Cross, although there are those who already want to see the first trailer of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 or that the rumors about Kingdom hearts iv be real to know what the new direction is going to take the saga that has so puzzled lately. What surprises await us then?