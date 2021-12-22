SEAT factory workers assemble a car in Martorell, near Barcelona, ​​Spain, December 5, 2014. REUTERS / Gustau Nacarino

Dec 22 (Reuters) -Spain’s industrial production prices hit a new record for the second month in a row in November, driven by rising energy costs, the Spanish National Statistics Institute reported on Wednesday.

Prices rose 33.1% in November from a year ago, the fastest annual rate since the data series began in January 1976, the INE said. The annual rate was 31.9% in October.

Energy costs were the main factor behind the increase in the industrial price index, with an increase of 88.3% in November compared to the previous year, according to the INE, driven by increases in the prices of gas production, from the distribution and refining of crude oil.

Electricity prices fell 0.2% in November after posting their biggest rise the previous month. The data available so far for the month of December shows a new acceleration.

The Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, said Tuesday that “the prospects for the price of the wholesale market, which today has broken a record again, are not particularly rosy.”

The Spanish government has approved tax cuts in order to limit the impact of higher prices on consumer bills.

Manufacturers tend to pass on increased production prices to consumers, which leads to increased inflation. In recent months, energy prices and inflation have skyrocketed in Spain and other European countries, affected by successive disruptions in global supply chains.

Spanish inflation hit a 29-year high in November for the second month in a row, driven by food and fuel prices, final INE data showed last week.

(Report by Aida Peláez-Fernandez, edited by Inti Landauro and Mark Potter; translation by Darío Fernández)