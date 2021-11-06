Enegra Group, a Malaysian-based commodity trading company with a net asset value of $ 28 billion, has migrated its equity-linked EGX security tokens to the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain from Ethereum (ETH). In 2019, Energra tokenized 100% of its equity, allowing shareholders to digitally exercise their dividend, voting and governance rights. Both initial tokenization and token migration were facilitated by Tokeny, an asset compliance and tokenization infrastructure provider.

Matthew Averay, CEO and CEO of Enegra, said:

“We have tokenized our equity to improve liquidity. And, now that the technology is available for faster, cheaper and more compliant transactions on the blockchain, we wanted our investors to take advantage of it. Polygon and Tokeny. They provided us with the complete infrastructure we needed to do it, and we are very satisfied with the results. “

For its part, Sandeep nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, commented:

“The tokenization of real world assets and financial securities is probably the next big wave in DeFi, and we are excited to see our partner, Tokeny, bring qualitative and compliant assets to the Polygon network. By leveraging our infrastructure with the A suitable software provider like Tokeny can quickly deploy or convert their assets to Polygon. “

Finally, Luc Falempin, Tokeny Solutions CEO added the following statement:

“Token issuers no longer have to worry about being locked onto a blockchain forever. Without losing any history, we now have the tools and processes to seamlessly migrate from one network to another.”

Polygon is a protocol designed to scale and develop infrastructures on the Ethereum blockchain. According to PolygonScan, the network processes more than 3 million transactions a day and has approximately 105 million unique wallet addresses. Low transaction cost altcoin blockchains continue to grow in popularity lately, due to high gas fees on the Ethereum network, currently hovering around $ 153 per smart contract execution.

