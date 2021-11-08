Bad news for all those who play Final Fantasy XIV, because the Endwalker expansion will not finally be released this month. It was expected to be ready by November 23 and Square Enix has preferred delay its release until December 7.

Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of the MMORPG, has explained in a statement the reasons that led the team to make this decision. Thus he has been able to ensure that Endwalker It will be the largest expansion the game has received to date, which is why he wants your end result is even better and meet the expected quality standards.

Precisely the fact that it will suppose the end of the current events of Final Fantasy XIV It has undoubtedly been another great reason why they want to achieve that it culminates in style. Even so, the story is set to last much longer over the next few years along with more experiences that players may love.

On the other hand, Yoshida has commented that probably many people would have taken days off from work on the date that had been initially set, so he was not entirely convinced if it was best to delay the expansion, but in the end wanting to guarantee the best overall quality has been decisive and for that he wants to apologize to all those who have been affected by this situation.

In addition to all this, Square Enix is ​​already working on the future patches that will be implemented little by little, so that 6.01 will be ready for December 21, while on January 4 patch 6.05 will be enabled with improvements and updates that will come hand in hand.