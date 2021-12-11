Customer service is a critical area in the marketplace and countless numbers have exhibited the malpractice out there. Telmex in this activity, revealing not only the challenge that brands have in improving these areas, but also really measuring how effective the reports generated within them are.

With this experience a very important exercise is achieved and it is to innovate in the way that brands are rethinking their functionality in the market today.

That said, it is tremendously valuable to identify from what elements can trigger changes, so that customer service is effective.

The infinite number to call Telmex

Calling Telmex became a nightmare of half an hour and an interminable dialing, when after the long wait, the company canceled the call to “Eriqa Gálvez” (as it appears in Twitter), thus proving the worst practice within its customer service area, which is the cancellation of calls due to a lousy protocol to follow up on these complaints.

“Really Telmex? Almost half an hour waiting for your executive to answer after he said to wait for him and they cut me off, “lamented the user who showed not only the practice of interrupting complaint calls by brand representatives, but also the large number of numbers that have to be dialed until reaching an area specialized in the failure to be reported, revealing what is a common practice in the care provided by the Mexican company.

Really @Telmex!? Almost half an hour waiting for your executive to answer after he said to wait for him and they cut me off pic.twitter.com/56Qumhsw5A – Eriqa Glvz from Jss (@ akyre91) December 10, 2021

Complaining through endless dialing and interrupting calls is a common practice among brands, not only telephony, but also banking. Calling BBVA to report a plastic theft is a crucial and very delicate activity, however, the protocols followed by executives who interrupt calls make this experience not only a bad one, but also a delicate one because credit is put at risk in these products banking.

Now read: