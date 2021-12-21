No one doubted that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was going to sweep the box office, but the remarkable film starring Tom holland is making history by smashing several records to the point that only during its first day in theaters in the United States has entered a whopping of 121.5 million dollars.

To give you an idea, no film released during the pandemic had exceeded the 100 million mark on the weekend of its release. In fact, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has managed to the second best first day of all time in America, only remaining behind the 157.4 million achieved at the time by ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Yes indeed, it is expected that throughout the weekend it will “settle” with the fourth best premiere in history, calculating an income of between 242 and 247.5 million dollars. It would thus remain behind the 357.1 of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the 257.7 of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and the 247.9 of ‘Star Wars: The force awakens’.

In Spain and other countries

In Mexico Yes, he has surpassed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and with 9 million dollars he has made the best first day of all time in that country. Also in South Korea He has achieved it by amassing 5.28 million during his first hours in theaters.

In addition, in United Kingdom has smashed the record for best premiere during the ‘No Time to Die’ pandemic. The latest James Bond adventure debuted with $ 6.6 million, while ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home has surpassed $ 10 million.

For its part, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has raised 2 million euros during its first day in spanish cinemas, staying here also behind ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which got 2.15 million at the time. In return, it does not have the slightest competition between the titles launched since the outbreak of the coronavirus in our lives.