The IMAX version of Avengers: Endgame, the epic conclusion to the first three phases of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, can now be seen on Disney Plus.

They have recently included a ton of movies from Marvel studios on Disney Plus with format IMAX. Something that makes action scenes better visible since the black bars at the top and bottom are eliminated and replaced by image. But also, there is a very interesting big surprise in Avengers: Endgame.

Attention SPOILERS. After the death of Iron Man / Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), we can see how he leaves a message that is mainly aimed at his daughter Morgan (Lexi Rabe). Next to her is Happy hogan (Jon Favreau) and Pepper potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), but thanks to the IMAX version of Avengers: Endgame we realize that they are there too Captain America / Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

This demonstrates that Captain America and Thor they were very close allies for Hombre de Hierro and that is why they share that moment with the relatives of Tony Stark.

This movie will mark the events of Phase 4.

Although Avengers: Endgame became the end of the journey for many of the great heroes of Marvel studios What Iron Man, Captain America or Black widow, that does not mean that the story stops. That is why the events that occurred there will continue to affect the future. We have been able to see it mainly in the series of Disney Plus What Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandVision and Loki. But also in movies like Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and The Eternals.

Also, surely Avengers: Endgame it will affect other deliveries that have not yet been released as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and The marvels (2023).

The version IMAX from Avengers: Endgame Is available in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.