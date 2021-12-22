The Christmas season is perfect for enjoying video games. In this way, the digital stores of various companies begin a period of offers, which give us the opportunity to experience a large list of titles, without damaging our portfolio. Thus, the discounts for the end of the year season have reached the PlayStation Store.

Starting today, December 22, and until next January 8, 2022, you can purchase various digital games through the PlayStation Store, with up to 75% discount. These are some of the available offers:

–RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – Only $ 9.99.

–Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – Only $ 24.49.

–METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE – Only $ 4.99.

–Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5 – Only $ 39.99.

–Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – Only $ 19.99.

–Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Bundle Add-on – Only $ 12.49.

–God of war – Only $ 9.99.

–HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Collectors Edition – Only $ 48.99.

–RESIDENT EVIL 2 – Only $ 15.99.

–FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION – Only $ 17.49.

You can check the complete list, which has more than 900 discounted items, here.

