End of an Era: Nintendo Designer Passes Away

Masayuki Uemura, the designer of the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System, passes away. We will tell you who Masayuki Uemura was.

Masayuki Uemura died on December 6 at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by the educational center Ritsumeikan University Center for Game Studies it’s a statement.

Masayuki Uemura, who was born in Tokyo in 1943, graduated in electronic engineering from Chiba Institute of Technology in 1967.

Uemura started his career at Sharp Corporation selling solar cell batteries used by various companies, including Nintendo for your light gun. Gunpei Yokoi, creator of Game & Watch and later Game Boy, discussed the possibility of using these cells for a shooter game and Uemura was hired by the company.

He started working at Nintendo in 1971 and together with Gunpei Yokoi they conceived the first prototype of the console Nintendo. Masayuki was the main architect of Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and SNES designer, the successor to the 8-bit of the Japanese.

Remember that, NES dominated the console market since its launch in Japan in 1983. It then spread around the world, reaching the Nintendo success we know so far.

Masayuki worked for decades at Nintendo, and when he retired to dedicate himself to the academy, he continued as an advisor to Nintendo. Uemura worked on the design of systems such as the Color TV-Game 6, 15 or the Color TV-Game Block Breaker.

Uemura left Nintendo in 2004, to pursue academic research within the Ritsumeikan University Graduate School of Core Ethics. In 2011 was appointed director of the Ritsumeikan University Center for Game Studies, a position he held until his last years of life.

In 2016, Masayuki was awarded the Japan Media Arts Festival’s Special Achievement Awards, for his contributions to the video game industry. Now, the world of technology and video games is in mourning.