Disney Magical World 2 comes to Nintendo Switch with an improved version in which you can be the most beloved neighbor of your favorite Disney characters.

The smallest of the house will surely enjoy the animated films of Disney, singing their songs and getting excited to see their favorite characters. The franchise is one of the best known in the world and leave your mark in any environment you can imagine, so it was not going to be less in video games. Disney is one of those powers that turns everything it touches into gold, capable of addressing a lot of very defined audiences. In the case of interactive entertainment, his most recognized participation may be the Kingdom Hearts saga, but there is much beyond that.

And this is where it arises Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, which has recently landed on Nintendo Switch to run as a perfect Christmas gift for the little ones in the house, so that they can enter an adventure where they can live in a way with their most beloved characters in a life simulation style very similar to that seen in Animal Crossing. If you have any questions or did not have the chance to play it in its original release in 2016, here is our analysis.

The new neighbor everyone Disney wants to meet

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition invites us to create our own character within the Disney universe, with a very simple customization and adapted to its target audience, which is none other than children (although you can always import your Mii from Nintendo). Obviously, the youngest members of the household cannot be wasted too much time making an avatar when what they are wanting is to fully enter their world. However, the options expand as locations are unlocked. With that, your main mission is to live with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and company to star in experiences and be one of their universe.

Once upon a time … a tutorial

If there is a clear drawback in Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, it is that takes too long to start. The first hours are starred by detailed tutorials on how to collect objects, how to create them or how to fight. It is not unnecessary, of course, but its execution makes the process especially tedious. Maybe the little ones have fun while their most beloved characters dedicate a few lines of text to them, but clearly it is excessive when it is reproduced at any point that it is unlocked, practically leaving no room for free exploration to discover what lies beyond what they want to tell us.

These first bars of the title are based on fulfilling certain tasks such as those mentioned above, so that the player knows the basic principles of the mechanics and gets to know the characters that populate the city. Every time you complete a mission, you get a seal which, in turn, unlocks a new area where they have more tasks to show you. It is quite mechanical, so there is no loss, but it is easy for someone with little patience to give up because they do not know exactly what they are dealing with. And it is that beyond that, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition has many possibilities to offer.

A world at the height of Disney

Once the game starts and begins to give you some freedom, it is where the perception of it takes a 180 degree turn.. It is evident that it follows the standards established by Disney in its products and that it must be family friendly, but it is capable of amusing both children and parents if they go on an adventure together. The main character is adored by all members of the Disney franchise, since he is the only one capable of fighting with the power of magic the dangers that threaten the city and, therefore, help them with their problems. Because yes, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition even has a kind of side missions that can be completed to earn money, materials or objects of great value.

With that, customization is gaining weight and freedom for the user is leaving behind the burden of initial tutorials. This is where the purest life simulator comes in, allowing you to farm materials, build furniture, customize any room in the house or unlock new clothes, hairstyles and much more. The comparisons are obnoxious, obviously, but it’s the closest anyone can get to a proposal like Animal Crossing with Disney’s undisputed lord. It may seem overly pretentious said this way, but given this title a chance, there are surprises for any type of user.

The most interesting thing in this sense is how well Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition manages to link its actions with its universes. For example, Donald lives in a cute little boat that is the perfect location for fishing missions, while the seven dwarfs have access to the mines to extract materials; For its part, the environment of Winnie the Pooh is the ideal place to grow any type of vegetables or fruits in the garden. Of course, it has been known how to reflect that unquestionable magic through their worlds and link them in such a way that that wand casts the spell capable of dazzling any fan of the signature of good Walt.

In total, you can visit six different worlds, beyond the main city: Arendelle (Frozen), Wonderland, Atlantica (The Little Mermaid), The Hundred Acre Wood (Winnie the Pooh) and the worlds of Lilo & Stitch and Snow White. This also brings a breath of fresh air into the surroundings, so that not everything runs monotonously and always in the same location. In this way, there are also totally recognizable places for the little ones who have seen the films of the aforementioned franchises and delight in their characters and their most recognizable places. In this sense, there are even RPG elements with which costumes and magic wands can be essential to succeed in missions in these specific territories.

An introduction to role-playing games

In this last aspect, the truth is that the Disney universe has also been transferred to the dynamic RPG which acquires Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition. First of all, it should be noted that there are no very deep characteristics of the aforementioned genre, but at least there are simple brushstrokes to be able to catalog it in this way, something that can help the little ones to become familiar with it in the future.

In this way, Yen Sid can create different wands for us that have unique effects on their worlds.. For example, in the Atlantic the effect it produces is to enclose enemy ghosts in bubbles, making it easier to defeat them, as they are paralyzed by the spell in question. In Arendelle, on the other hand, they can be frozen and even made to slide through the environment to collide with other ghosts and defeat them in this way. In addition to this, you can also find music boxes around the stages that will cause the ghosts to be enraptured by the rhythm and not pay attention to the character, making it much easier to defeat them with one stroke.

With Nintendo Switch, play how you want

One of the great advantages that Nintendo Switch offers for any type of proposal is being able to play the way you prefer, either on a laptop or in television mode. Being an undemanding technical title, the truth is that your work is done exceptionally in both modes, so there is no problem in this regard. The truth is that its handling is much simpler in portable mode, but if you are used to doing it in television mode with the Pro control or with the Joy-Con, you will not find anything that makes it difficult for you. Of course, fluidity is one of the predominant notes of Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition.

A magical game for the little ones

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition en a perfect title to give to the little ones in the house on these special dates if you have a Nintendo Switch. However, you must be aware that you will have to be patient and accompany them in the first bars so that they do not give up and discover the great gifts that the title can bring once its range of options opens, becoming the Disney life simulator most entertaining you can find.

Through its different missions and all the activities that can be carried out both in the main city and in the six Disney worlds available, fun is totally guaranteed and can provide unique and unrepeatable moments as a family.. Without a doubt, a great choice in this family environment, although if what you are looking for is something with the same characteristics as Animal Crossing, you will hit a wall, since Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is very clear to which audience it is going. managed.

