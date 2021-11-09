There is no date that is not met and finally the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) 2021 published the folios of the selected doctors. As it happens every year, there was happiness and joy among those who managed to pass the test. In all cases, months of study and preparation were necessary. But now several doubts have arisen regarding the call and some of the promises made. In particular there is a strong disappointment because the number of places promised was not fulfilled.

To begin with, it is necessary to remember that last year’s edition of the test made history because 18,900 places were offered. With this, the 2019 offer was doubled and so far it is the largest figure in history. In addition, for the first time, a thousand scholarships were awarded to do the specialty abroad, although the only option was Cuba.

Now, months ago the Ministry of Health (SSa) published a newsletter in which he indicated that growth would continue. Therefore, it was clearly stated that ENARM 2021 would offer 30 thousand places. In this way, practically half of the applicants could fulfill their dream of continuing with their academic training.

Kick in ENARM?

But now that the selected pages have been released, it can be seen that the promise was not kept. And not only that, but the figure is even lower than last year. No progress was made or stability was achieved, but there was a setback.

Based on the information published by the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) the following is obtained. The ENARM 2020 offered 16,520 places in the category for Mexican doctors, a thousand scholarships for residency in Cuba and 420 in that of foreign doctors. With this, a total of 17,940 places is obtained and that represents almost a thousand less than last year.

While by way of justification, it is mentioned that the specialty selection process is not over yet. It remains open because due to the failures of the website there are still applicants who have not completed their process.

Based on the above, it is expected that the number of places granted will increase in the following days. Although, in any case, there are just over 12 thousand places missing to meet the promised figure of 30 thousand.