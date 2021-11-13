The desire to continue with their professional training led thousands of young people to take the 2021 National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM). Although there are other options such as studying a master’s degree, in the end it is the path that more general practitioners in our country preferred. But once the scores for this edition were released, it’s time to analyze the results.

Changes that occurred this year

First of all, it should be remembered that, like last year, the test had to be carried out in the middle of a health crisis. Although there was no change of date, sufficient measures were taken to guarantee the safety of all applicants. It is estimated that there were around 60 thousand who went to the official headquarters and that implied possible massive infections. Although based on the federal authorities there was nothing to regret.

Now, with respect to ENARM 2021, there were quite noticeable modifications with respect to past editions. To begin with, it was only three days in which the test was applied. Whereas now there were two shifts so that the young people could take the exam and not one as was customary in the past.

For its part, the biggest change occurred in the order in which the processes are carried out. Before, the specialty was chosen first and then the exam was presented and now it was the other way around. Therefore, each applicant already knew their score and in some cases that determined the option they chose.

Similarly, the number of places awarded this year has been criticized. Although it was said that there would be an increase to reach 30 thousand, in reality it was not like that. Based on what has been published by the Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) only 17,940 places were awarded.

2020 results vs those registered in 2021

In addition to all the above, the scores recorded in ENARM 2021. In the past we have already shared with you both the specialties that achieved the highest marks and those that had the lowest performance.

But now it is time to make a comparison between what happened in the 2020 edition and the current one. The objective is to analyze in which the best numbers were achieved.

Highest scores in the ENARM 2020

Internal Medicine – 80,667

Pulmonology – 80,222

General surgery – 80,000

Ophthalmology – 79,556

Anesthesiology – 78,889

Highest scores in ENARM 2021

Internal Medicine – 84.4948

Anesthesiology – 80.4878

General Surgery – 80.3136

Traumatology and Orthopedics – 80.1394

Ophthalmology – 79.4425

Lower scores in the ENARM 2020

Family Medicine – 21,333

Epidemiology – 47,111

Emergency Medicine – 50,889

Geriatrics – 50,889

Rehabilitation Medicine – 53,778

Lower scores in ENARM 2021

Family Medicine – 56.6202

Emergency Medicine – 57.4913

Epidemiology – 58.0139

Clinical Pathology – 58.1882

Occupational and Environmental Medicine – 58.3171

Looking at the figures, it can be clearly concluded that the ENARM 2021 scores are higher. While within the lowest results, better numbers were also achieved than those registered last year. Some even consider that the 2020 edition has been the most disappointing in history.