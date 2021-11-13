The desire to continue with their professional training led thousands of young people to take the 2021 National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM). Although there are other options such as studying a master’s degree, in the end it is the path that more general practitioners in our country preferred. But once the scores for this edition were released, it’s time to analyze the results.
Changes that occurred this year
First of all, it should be remembered that, like last year, the test had to be carried out in the middle of a health crisis. Although there was no change of date, sufficient measures were taken to guarantee the safety of all applicants. It is estimated that there were around 60 thousand who went to the official headquarters and that implied possible massive infections. Although based on the federal authorities there was nothing to regret.
Now, with respect to ENARM 2021, there were quite noticeable modifications with respect to past editions. To begin with, it was only three days in which the test was applied. Whereas now there were two shifts so that the young people could take the exam and not one as was customary in the past.
For its part, the biggest change occurred in the order in which the processes are carried out. Before, the specialty was chosen first and then the exam was presented and now it was the other way around. Therefore, each applicant already knew their score and in some cases that determined the option they chose.
Similarly, the number of places awarded this year has been criticized. Although it was said that there would be an increase to reach 30 thousand, in reality it was not like that. Based on what has been published by the Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) only 17,940 places were awarded.
2020 results vs those registered in 2021
In addition to all the above, the scores recorded in ENARM 2021. In the past we have already shared with you both the specialties that achieved the highest marks and those that had the lowest performance.
But now it is time to make a comparison between what happened in the 2020 edition and the current one. The objective is to analyze in which the best numbers were achieved.
Highest scores in the ENARM 2020
- Internal Medicine – 80,667
- Pulmonology – 80,222
- General surgery – 80,000
- Ophthalmology – 79,556
- Anesthesiology – 78,889
Highest scores in ENARM 2021
- Internal Medicine – 84.4948
- Anesthesiology – 80.4878
- General Surgery – 80.3136
- Traumatology and Orthopedics – 80.1394
- Ophthalmology – 79.4425
Lower scores in the ENARM 2020
- Family Medicine – 21,333
- Epidemiology – 47,111
- Emergency Medicine – 50,889
- Geriatrics – 50,889
- Rehabilitation Medicine – 53,778
Lower scores in ENARM 2021
- Family Medicine – 56.6202
- Emergency Medicine – 57.4913
- Epidemiology – 58.0139
- Clinical Pathology – 58.1882
- Occupational and Environmental Medicine – 58.3171
Looking at the figures, it can be clearly concluded that the ENARM 2021 scores are higher. While within the lowest results, better numbers were also achieved than those registered last year. Some even consider that the 2020 edition has been the most disappointing in history.