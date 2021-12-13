“En Saturno”, the phrase that users comment to Hugo García after making their new romance official.

Hugo García made his relationship with the model official Alessia Rovegno, who is also daughter of actress Bárbara Cayo and niece of Stephanie Cayo. The relationship became official through a publication on the social networks of the reality boy and users commented on the post with the phrase “In saturn.”

‘El Baby’ published three images in which the complicity that exists in the new Lima celebrity couple is observed. The post was accompanied by the phrase “I knew it was you” and a heart emoji.

Immediately many users were present, some congratulating him on his relationship, others criticizing his actions, because this would be his third sentimental partner during 2021. And of course they were not lacking the comments with the phrase “On Saturn.”

Comments after the new romance of Hugo García. (Photo: Instagram Capture)

THIS IS THE REASON WHY USERS COMMENT “IN SATURN”

Because Hugo Garcia and Maria Fernanda Neyra had a fairly long relationship, which totaled 5 years in total, various users agreed that the song “Saturno” by the singer Pablo Alborán was perfect for both of them, since in a part of the lyrics it says: ” The children we never had live on Saturn ”.

The lyrics in mention would suit the desire to become parents that both confessed at the time. In the case of Mafer Neyra, the confession was made through a YouTube video entitled “Will we be parents?” and in the case of ‘The Baby ‘ through an interview for Jesús Alzamora’s YouTube channel.

Comments after the new romance of Hugo García. (Photo: Instagram Capture)

USERS CRITICIZE THE VARIOUS PARTNER CHANGES OF THE MODEL

Although the publication was made through the Instagram social network, users not only criticized the reality boy by that means, but also lashed out at the social network of Twitter, in which your name was in trend like that of his ex-partner Mafer Neyra.

Netizens did not hesitate to question Garcia’s sudden change of partner, since Until a few months ago he was still linked with the model Alexandra Balarezo, who had a last television appearance in which he questioned the alleged rapprochement between the influencer Luana Barrón and her ex, Hugo García.

Users criticize Hugo García for having had three relationships in a year. (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Likewise, the users asked the model to teach classes on how to “learn to get over a partner quickly”.

User proposes that Hugo García dictate tutorials on “how to get over an ex in a short time.” (Photo: Twitter Capture)

AMPAY DISCOVERED THEM

Recall that on December 12, the program released a preview of what will be broadcast today and there you can see the reality boy walking with Bárbara Cayo’s daughter holding hands, as well as standing together on what would be a part of the pier in loving situations.

They were also recorded while they were sitting in the company of friends giving a passionate kiss. “Hugo Garcia and Alessia Rovegno made official. Bárbara Cayo’s baby and daughter no longer hide their love, ”says the preview of the show program.

After spreading said advance, the member of Esto es Guerra used his social networks to tell his more than two million followers that he would have made his relationship with the model official.

FIRST TIME SEEN TOGETHER

On December 6, the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter released some images showing thea new couple having dinner together at a restaurant in San Isidro and later they went to the department of the reality boy where they spent the night.

In the images you can see the member of Esto es Guerra sharing a dinner around 10:30 at night last Friday, December 3, next to the daughter of Bárbara Cayo

