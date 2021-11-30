An employee of Ricardo Salinas placeholder image has revealed the details of working for the entrepreneur and the action becomes an important antecedent of the apparent value that there is in his company and how these references become guidelines of great value before the consumer.

Having said this, an element that we cannot forget is the one that reveals the value of understanding what strategy Ricardo Salinas is following and how it is that he has managed, hand in hand with his employees, to build a crucial strategy, for a key principle in any company and that is that employees become brand ambassadors for the brand.

The opportunity to grow working for Salinas

Ricardo Salinas’ labor empire has consolidated a complete job bank, which is described in the simplest way: “just by registering a few data you can have access to multiple job opportunities.”

Twitter user Yipicaye He has turned to social networks to reveal what the experience of working with the billionaire is, in a fact that is not wasted, since he has realized a series of apparent benefits that working for the businessman has.

First, the young man claims to have a salary of more than 25 thousand pesos and reveals it after answering the businessman, who published a projection of the increase that the average salary has had in Mexico, a detail that motivated Salinas to recognize his message and republish it in your own timeline.

And why do I earn more than 25 thousand per month? I already remember I work for @RicardoBSalinas – Juan (@ Juanjc1b) November 30, 2021

Another detail that the young man reveals is that he is 22 years old and receives income that would hardly be generating professionals between 28 and 30 years old.

Pretty good at my age of 22 I have what 28-30 year olds have – Juan (@ Juanjc1b) November 30, 2021

It is correct I like my job, I have been here since I was 18 years old, almost 4 years in the company and I am doing excellent a company that did not leave us without work in a pandemic and gives us a salary much higher than the one managed in the state where I live . – Juan (@ Juanjc1b) November 30, 2021

8 hours, he earned that salary and some colleagues earn more than that. – Juan (@ Juanjc1b) November 30, 2021

The series of revelations unleashed all kinds of comments, which the young man limited by recommending that instead of criticizing him they ask for a job in one of Ricardo Salinas’s companies, thereby establishing an important reference of what it is like to work for the businessman and, most importantly, the apparent growth potential that professionals have at the Salinas company.

Growth projection

Ricardo Salinas has undertaken a successful branding strategy for his powerful brands and all of this has been run by his own employees, who have turned to social networks to reveal what it is like to work for the billionaire.

As part of this action, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the capacity that the brands have achieved in the way they tell their stories in the market and, most importantly, the capacity that the brands have reached to transcend the market. .

With this in mind, a tremendously important element to take into account has to do with the way in which talent management is built above all from aspects that have to do with the power of stories on social networks.

Faced with this purchasing power, a tremendously important element to take into account has to do with the way in which brands have given themselves to the task of innovating and, most importantly, their ability to define best practices in the market. where it becomes important to innovate in capacity.