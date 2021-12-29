According to the same source, a hospital employee lit a candle on Tuesday night to pay tribute to a recently deceased COVID patient, in this establishment in the city of Kossiv (west).

But when it came into contact with the saturated air of the intensive care unit, where five oxygen concentrators were operating, this source of heat “immediately” caused a fire in the medical equipment.

“Ignorance of the elementary laws of physics and disregard for safety rules have led to irreparable losses,” the rescue services deplored in a statement.

Three people, including two patients, died in that fire on the ground floor of the building. The identity of the third deceased is unknown, as is the fate of the employee who lit the candle.

Four people were injured, two of them badly burned, the rescue team added.

In Ukraine, as in the entire former Soviet Union, fires and other accidents in hospitals and nursing homes are frequent due to deteriorating infrastructure or negligence.