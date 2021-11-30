Excuse the question but what would you do with a thousand dollars? And with 10,000? Regardless of our priorities, economic moment or even our purchasing power, I think it is unlikely that this year your first answer would be “A pair of tennis shoes”. You will tell me if I am wrong. And those are figures that are paid in the real world so apparently it is a simple shoe.

On the last weekend of November 2021, portals around the world have recorded the death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of the men’s collections of Louis Vuitton and creator of the company Off-White, a reference in contemporary fashion that generated a whole movement being the millennials a target natural for your products. His collaborations with various brands and his creations, became almost an obsession for those who yearned to have one of his designs.

Coincidentally, a few weeks ago I had the opportunity to see a long line with young people of different ages who were waiting for the opening of a store to buy the new tennis that had gone on sale in an exclusive edition just Off-White with Nike and it was very clear the way it is there managed to build an emotional relationship of great scope with his followers because you can’t talk about clients but basically about fans.

Regarding the Agromarketing, although it is almost impossible for you to find a farmer trained for hours to wait to acquire the first batch of seed of a new variety or see him post on Instagram that he has already signed his contract to secure the purchase price of grain from the industry , it is possible to generate certain behaviors that allow us to increase the preference towards our agricultural brands … almost almost like a fan.

CHOOSING THE BEST PATH

Let’s discover together how some actions can increase the level of relationship to bring us even closer to our customers and lead them to the fan level, of course from the view at the groove level and with the support of the following conceptual pairs:

Confidence about Functionality: Functionality is an obligation while trust is a construction that must be structured over the years. A product must fully comply with what it promises as it was told in the last week’s column And that is not up for discussion, but once we are on this path, it is a priority to visualize that the relationship with our clients must be a long-term construction.

Do you know you are looking for a farmer? Certainty where there is typically none, and don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting that you sell an expectation that you won’t be able to meet, but it can shield you around multiple variables that can affect you.

The discipline of large companies in which I have had the opportunity to provide my services, it is the key component for success. If we are strict in the construction of the product portfolio, if we adhere to a high quality control in the production processes, if we visualize a robust training plan for our teams, if we generate favorable economic conditions for the members of the production chain, We are going to build trust, I assure you.

Accompaniment on Service: The service is the action that we are obliged to carry out to fulfill what we have promised, for example, responding to the malfunction of a product, resolving doubts related to some aspect of our service, etc.

Accompaniment has to do with the ability to go hand in hand with the agricultural cycle and contact our client in advance, offer them alternatives in case we see a change in market dynamics, be their advisor, in other words.

For example, the infrastructure of an organization could be transformed into analyzed information on the behavior of commodity prices, macroeconomic trends, weather conditions and all this together, allowing us to act as an advisor to the farmer whose interaction will take us to a level different in our business relationship. We cannot control all risks but we can make decisions to lessen the impact.

Agility on Processes: I am very clear on this: complying with the law is non-negotiable. In this duo I mean how many requirements we are capable of creating to achieve a response oriented to our clients because our orientation to internal processes is rude.

A farmer who in the middle of the campaign needs to reseed simply because the seed did not germinate or the farmer who needs to receive the silo with which he will feed his cattle, are two processes that cannot wait, there is a specific window to be carried out and if A corporate decision puts it before the logical solution for the client, we will have lost it because we will also make it lose money, which is the antithesis of the business partner.

Alternatives? Analyze if the processes solve a market need or cover our backs, review the pain points detected the previous cycle, analyze the most frequent complaints in the provision of our service, all this BEFORE starting a new agricultural cycle will make us increase the quality of our service.

Client on Goals: One of the most professional statements I have ever witnessed in the field was when a salesperson on my team told his client “It doesn’t matter if I buy less this year, it suits you and your land”.

This peculiar commercial action was supported by the fact that crop rotation would break the chain of reproduction of microorganisms in the soil that were harmful. In other words, he recommended planting a different crop than the one he was selling, thus losing a portion of the sale but seeking the benefit of the customer.

That long-term vision reflected the advisor’s technical knowledge, his legitimate concern for the farmer’s well-being, and long-term relationship care.

“Now it’s time to take a shot with you, ‘boss’, because you have to see how we compensate the sale “, he told me. Of course, as a team, we managed to cover that gap created by the recommendation of that engineer, but without a doubt that this agricultural stamp reflected the spirit of everyone in the organization: putting the customer first.

SOWING REFLECTION

Armando was able to find tractors for his clients’ harvest in addition to organizing promotional events for the following campaign.

Rafa sells corn seeds and advises his clients regarding asparagus and strawberries.

Carlos keeps mentioning the client as an integral part of our discussions in the leadership team.

Jorge is the commercial manager of agrochemicals, but he was constantly preparing to recommend to his client about the alternatives for buying fertilizers.

Alejandro, in addition to giving credit to his clients, supported them in the commercialization of their crops.

Rodolfo was an agricultural expert who today has studied livestock for several years to expand the silo business.

I don’t know if the clients of my friends are fans of the brand, the product or the company, what I do know is that they all have the client on their mind and they show it day by day with their actions. The rest is a matter of time.

Tell me your ideas on any of my networks at @soyjuanbecerril where it will be a pleasure to continue sharing. Until next week