Dec 23, 2021 at 08:24 CET

VERÓNICA SEDEÑO / EP

The end of the year is a time for analysis and new purposes. In labor matter There are many who face these dates as a time of opportunity, change or renewal. When looking for work or setting new professional goals, the salary to receive is one of the determining points in decision-making, but what about the emotional salary?, know what it is?.

As well, The emotional salary encompasses those actions focused on well-being within the job that do not necessarily imply an increase in economic retribution. “The emotional salary is a complement to the economic one, it will never replace it and acts as a set of supplementary actions to the monetary benefits that seek to influence the integral well-being of the workers. It serves as a retention factor and brand positioning for those candidates interested in work in a company, “says Cecilia Mansilla, an expert in leadership and professional development and instructor at the Udemy consultancy.

Factors that are part of the emotional salary

Among the five factors that are part of the emotional salary They find the sense of purpose, for example, if a company is responsible for the environment and diversity, its workers are more likely to feel more committed, a medium-term perspective that your career within the company can advance, labor flexibility to reconcile work and personal life or family, concern for the physical well-being of employees or involvement in personal development of workers.