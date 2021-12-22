Dec 22, 2021 at 11:35 am CET

Educating is Everything

“It was the year 1794 when a nine-year-old boy underwent surgery to have a tumor removed. Antibiotics had not yet been discovered, nor were there chemical anesthesia to control pain. All that could be offered to the boy was a story, and to help distract his attention, they told him a story so fascinating that when the operation was over he swore he hadn’t felt any discomfort. Is it possible that a story can be so powerful? For that child it was. Eighteen years later, he gave the publisher one of his own short stories. That boy’s name was Jacob Grimm and his story was called Snow White & rdquor ;.

With this suggestive real case that shows the enormous power of stories, Begoña Ibarrola, child psychologist and author of books such as Stories to educate happy children and Stories to feel, begins her study “Emotional education through the story & rdquor ;.

For Ibarrola, there is no doubt of the great opportunity that storytelling supposes to enhance the emotional education of our children: “The reading of stories generates a meeting space between hearts where the affective bonds that every child has to develop for harmonious growth are reinforced.. In these moments of rush and lack of time, the magic of telling stories is being lost, the meaning of which sometimes we did not understand because the essential thing was the contact, the voice and the look, allies in that loving moment of happiness and immense peace where the mother or the father or the grandmother read while they held us, or we were motionless, expectant & mldr; This emotional encounter is irreplaceable & rdquor ;.

Stories as an emotional training

The stories, Ibarrola assures, “them allow for ’emotional training’. In these types of stories, emotions of all kinds appear (joy, fear, anger, surprise, envy) and children are carried away by these emotional experiences, but from a distance that allows them to feel but without risks. Out of empathy, they feel with the characters and incorporate experiences through the imagination that will serve as a support to interpret the world that surrounds them and their own inner world & rdquor ;.

For this expert, stories help us to promote all facets of emotional intelligence, such as awareness of our own emotions (“children’s stories satisfy and enrich the inner life of children. Reading helps us to imagine, imagining helps us to understand our reality. It involves entering into silence and learning to look within & rdquor;), the regulation of emotions (“in many stories we feel very strong emotions, such as fear, and we can learn to control it from a safe distance, that is why they allow training in self-control & rdquor;), emotional autonomy, which implies fostering good self-esteem, internal motivation and optimism (“in almost all stories, the protagonists have to go through difficulties and only when they are able to overcome them do they find what they are looking for or solve their difficulties & rdquor;), the ability to recognize the emotions of others (“is another of the sacred missions of reading: broadening the vision, experimenting through the other sometimes complex problems and situations & rdquor;).

Tales like those of Ibarrola, starring a grumpy bear who wants to scare the forest animals because he believes that only then will they respect him, or the frog Mía, who does not want to give his parents more kisses because he wants to be older, or a willow tree To those who are ashamed to cry & mldr ;, they offer us a ticket to a most exciting trip through the world of feelings and with a destination that is very interesting: the recognition of our emotions and those of others.

Are you signing up to undertake this journey with your children? Well you know, do not stop stories!