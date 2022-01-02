“At times I felt lonely. I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt it but there was a turning point that was like, ‘This is forever,'” explained the young Emma to Rupert Grint, who was surprised and claimed that he had never discussed the matter with his partner.

“Fame had come to me in a big way. No one had to convince me to do it. The fans really wanted it to be successful and we all really support each other,” added Watson.

Grint also pointed out how hard it is to face such immediate fame as just children.

“I also had similar feelings to Emma’s. But we never really talked about it, I guess we were just living it at our own pace, and we were living in the present at the time. It didn’t occur to us that we were probably all having similar feelings.” commented.

Tom Felton, who played the child villain Draco Malfoy, was very understanding of the actress.

“Dan and Rupert had each other, I had my friends, while Emma was not only younger, she was also lonely,” Felton said.