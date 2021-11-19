For the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the cast of the film will meet again in an HBO Max special.

HBO Max announced the best news for fans of the boy who survived. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the cast will gather in an incredible special that will be broadcast through the small screen of the streaming platform. The chosen date was January 1, 2022, and will feature the starring trio of the entire franchise: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The latter did not hesitate to express her emotion on social networks.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character. I think of a journalist who once said how irritating she was the times she had mentioned in an interview how lucky she was … », Emma Watson began by saying in the text she shared on her Instagram account, where she accompanied with two beautiful images from the filming set. On the other hand, the actress said she was very proud of the team that was part of the films and the good atmosphere that was created, helping them grow from children to young adults. “I still miss the team from those movies,” commented. Finally, in addition to remembering the date of the HBO Max special, he thanked the fans for staying loyal throughout all these years: “The magic of the world would not exist without you.”

The special one

The long-awaited reunion is titled as Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. As we said before, this special will feature the three protagonists of the story, but several members of the franchise will also be present. In this way, we will see the director Chris Columbus and the interpreters Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) ), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and more.

Apparently, the streaming platform is going to repeat the success it had with Friends: The Reunion. The special is expected to have a similar dynamic, where they tell secrets and anecdotes from the filming, and show unpublished images from behind the scenes. Without a doubt, it will be a great event where not only the members of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be part, but also those of the rest of the films that the franchise had.