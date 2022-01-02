The launch of ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ has been the gift that HBO Max has given us for the new year. It offers a pleasant review of the entire saga starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. At a certain point in the special, there is talk of the moment in which the actress very seriously considered leaving the franchise before ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’.

“The thing about fame was great for me “

Until now, it had been said that the main reason why Watson considered that option was because he wanted to focus on his studies, as revealed by the producer David heyman a few years ago. The actress has now confessed that felt a little overwhelmed by the situation:

I think he was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever thought that there would come a point where you felt like this was going to be like this forever. The fame thing was great. But much.

In fact, Watson was not the only one who raised it, as Grint also says that he weighed that option, but he was the one that came closest to doing so. Of course, it highlights that no one needed to convince her, summarizing your decision to go ahead like this:

The fans really wanted us to succeed and we really took care of each other, is there anything better?

Finally, Watson kept giving Hermione Granger in the four remaining films of the franchise. Luckily it was, since the saga would have been badly damaged with a change of actress in such an important role. In addition, he did not leave aside the studies, although it is true that it took a couple of years to focus on promoting the latest installments.