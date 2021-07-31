Disney is currently facing a legal battle against Scarlett Johansson over the simultaneous release of Black widow in theaters and Disney +. Now, a new report indicates that this would not be the only actress in this position, since Emma Stone would be considering suing the mouse company for a similar deal with Cruella.

Recently, Matt Belloni, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter and a trusted source in the film industry, mentioned that Emma Stone could sue Disney. Similar to Johansson, The Actress Contract from Cruella, points out that part of proceeds from cinemas would be part of Stone’s salary. However, a premiere on Disney + means less money for her.

Along with this, Belloni has also mentioned that Emily Blunt, who starred in Jungle Cruise, film that also hit theaters and Disney + at the same time, could sue the company. However, this case is just speculation, and the insider has not heard anything more concrete about it.

Without a doubt, this is bad news for Disney, who has already decided not to have any more simultaneous releases in the future. At the moment there is no official statement from Emma Stone in this regard, but if the Scarlett Johansson case progresses positively for her, it is likely that the protagonist of Cruella follow the same path. We can only wait to see how this case evolves.

