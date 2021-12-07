Emma corrin has conquered us throughout his professional career, and not only for his role in The Crown. The actress falls in love with each of her appearances thanks to her daring style where groundbreaking and unique designs take total control. This week, he attended the delivery of the British Independent Film Awards, and he did it with a style that aims to leave no one indifferent.

Although we think that in the world of fashion everything is invented, there are always designers who know how to get our attention. Betting on a two-piece in violet tones, this striking style was dressed with a kind of structured blouse / blazer with a large circle cut out puckered in the sternum area that revealed an electric blue shirt.





Signed by Marco Ribeiro, Emma Corrin makes it clear to us that she has broken into the world of fashion to bring us fantasy, boldness and fun. The styling was dressed with black shoes with details cut out.

