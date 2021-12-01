Among other issues, they talked about the possible transfer of the accused to California, to which her lawyer explained that they are seeking the transfer because in this place it would be easier to visit her. (Photo: REUTERS / Bill Hennessy)

This Tuesday the hearing of Emma Coronel, wife of the founder of Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, where she was sentenced to 36 months isolated in a prison in the United States.

The District of Columbia Judge Rudolph Contreras He has imposed a prison sentence on Tuesday for drug trafficking and money laundering. The sentence was not a surprise, as Coronel was pointed out by prosecutors as a minor participant on the issue of drug trafficking.

In this sense, Coronel’s lawyer, Mariel Colon Miro, in an interview for Univision, spoke about how his client felt after receiving her three-year sentence.

Colon Miro pointed out that after speaking with her, the wife of “El Chapo” assured that she would have loved to go to her house with their daughtersHowever, she is reassured by the judge’s decision.

“Obviously she is going to be transferred to prison, we don’t know where it is going to be. The next thing will be for her sentence to end so that later, when she leaves, she will be able to turn the page and continue raising her girls “

Although it is intended that Coronel has better conditions during his confinement, his lawyer explained that it will hardly be the case, since he will not be able to share with other inmates because he is considered a high-profile person. (Photo: REUTERS / Jeenah Moon)

Among other topics, they talked about the possible transfer of the accused to California, to which her lawyer explained that they are seeking the transfer because in this place it would be easier to visit her.

Colon Miro pointed out that the above depends on other factors, like the COVID-19 issue, as there are many restrictions in these cases.

Although it is intended that Coronel have better conditions during his confinement, his lawyer explained that it will hardly be like that, as he will still not be able to share with other inmates because he is considered a high profile person.

On the other hand, he announced that Emma Coronel’s mother She is aware of her daughter’s process, she assured that she would have loved to see her, but she is also very quiet and happy with the decision, as well as with the work that the legal team from Emma.

United States prosecutors wanted Coronel to be sentenced to 48 months in prison on the grounds that she was just a cog in the Sinaloa Cartel. (Photo: EFE / Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez / File)

Colonel had the right to speak before the sentencing, a moment that he took the opportunity to ask the judge for mercy to be able to return to her twins.

United States prosecutors wanted Coronel to be sentenced to 48 months in prison on the grounds that she was just a cog in the Sinaloa Cartel.

Contreras, however, issued a shorter sentence, of which the nine months he has been in jail in the United States will be taken into account. Guzmán Loera’s wife could be released in January 2024 or sooner if he presents good behavior.

The attention of US justice is now directed towards Los Chapitos and Ishmael the May Zambada, who would be in charge of the Sinaloan criminal organization. In 2019, the government of that country filed charges against two sons of the Chapo, Joaquín and Ovidio, who was captured and released by the authorities in October of that year.

they had circulated versions that Colonel had turned himself in to cooperate with the U.S. government and seek a reduced sentence, however, it was his lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman who denied this information and assured that “A history has been sown” for which they are going to “be in danger.”

Mariel Colon Miro, his legal defender, assured that Coronel did not want to have pending accounts with the Cartel, which is now run by the sons of Guzmán Loera. (Photo: EFE / Kena Betancur / File)

In accordance with Univision, not even the youngest daughters of “El Chapo” they would be safe from a possible revenge the Sinaloa Cartel if Emma Coronel provided information to the agents anti-narcotics, for which Lichtman assured: “The family is worried. Emma is worried. “

Mariel Colon Miro, his legal defender assured that Colonel did not want to have pending accounts with the Cartel which is now run by the sons of Guzmán Loera.

“She has some girls in Mexico and it is very well known what happens to cooperators, to cooperators’ families. So why risk the lives of your girls, the lives of your family? When there are other resources that can help her and allow her to go out (free) at the same time as if she had cooperated ”

Lichtman’s theory is that federal agents are responsible for filtering such “false” claims in order to put pressure on her to cooperate or destroy any cooperation that she was doing, in any case, denounced her lawyer: “It resulted in putting the lives of her and her two daughters at risk nine years old. “

