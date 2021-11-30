Reuters.- US prosecutors on Tuesday will ask a judge to convict Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of the jailed Mexican capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded guilty in June to three counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs, conspiracy to launder money and participating in financial deals with the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Federal prosecutors also plan to request Tuesday that District Judge Rudolph Contreras order the forfeiture of $ 1.5 million as part of his sentence. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, DC, at 12:00 local time (1700 GMT).

“The defendant committed a serious crime against the United States,” prosecutors argued. “Given the adverse impact drug trafficking has on society and the serious detrimental effects of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana on communities, it is important that the court impose a sentence that dissuades others from undermining the rule of law”.

Colonel, a former US-born beauty queen who married Guzmán as a teenager, she was detained at Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, in February.

As part of his plea deal with prosecutors, Coronel admitted to acting as a messenger between Guzmán and other members of the Sinaloa cartel while incarcerated in the Altiplano prison after his arrest in 2014.

Guzmán used those communications to plan his 2015 escape from prison, north of Toluca, through an underground tunnel built by the cartel that led to the shower from his cell. The kingpin was recaptured in January 2016 and extradited a year later to the United States.

He was convicted in February 2019 of drug trafficking, conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and other charges, and subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

