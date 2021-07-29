After more than a year of year of having suspended its passenger flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Emirates Airlines sees in its return to Mexico a great opportunity and a very important market, being one of the few open tourist destinations in the world of the few open destinations in the world.

The regional director for Mexico and South America, Scott Lantz, assured Forbes Mexico in an interview that in the first weeks of operation they have been quite successful, whose flights register higher occupancy levels compared to other destinations that also restarted.

“It is a great opportunity for Mexicans who are vaccinated to travel to Spain and Dubai that has been open for more than a year receiving tourists, in addition to the connections that the company offers to open fashion or luxury destinations, such as Istanbul, Cairo, Amman or the Maldives ”, he stated.

According to the manager, Mexico is a very attractive destination for all of Latin America, which is in great demand as it is one of the few open destinations, as it does not place restrictions on visitors.

He even indicated that they already have a lot of demand related tol Qatar 2022 World Cup, where travel agencies are requesting seating groups for November and December 2022,

“It is a great opportunity (the World Cup), we are negotiating affordable rates with tour operators, luxury travel agencies and cheaper prices.”

But the opportunities are not only for passengers, but also for the market, cargoIn fact, Emirates Airlines has been operating cargo flights for 7 years, which is a very important market for the future.

Scott Lantz points out that although before the pandemic we were operating a daily flight with the Mexico City-Barcelona-Dubai route, at this time they only have 4 frequencies per week, but they expect to open more towards the end of the year.

“That gives us the opportunity to not only connect Mexico with Spain, but also with the Middle East, where there are many destinations and events … We do not have a forecast of when we will return to daily flights, but the figures for the last 2 weeks are very positive, perhaps by the end of the year we can add one more ”.

Lantz highlighted that the first weeks have been quite successful, since they are restarting at the beginning of summer and there is a good demand from passengers who want to travel to Spain, Europe and Dubai, so that “the occupancy is quite high compared to other destinations that have taken longer to restart ”.

In this sense, he commented that people want to leave their home, visit other countries, have the opportunity to travel again; In fact, the IATA indicates that this year at the global level the industry will recover 52% of the volume of passengers compared to the level of 2019, by 2022 of 88% and by 2023 up to 105%.

“At Emirates we are participating in events to position Mexico as a destination, such as the Tianguis Turístico, also in doing some in Spain, we are working together with the government and the private sector,” he highlighted.

However, in the midst of the recovery of the tourism and air sector, he considered that one of the main remains are the closed borders that exist; In addition, it can be complicated that some countries only accept some vaccines and others do not.

Regarding the bankruptcy of Interjet and the alliance that they finalized in April 2019 to connect their passengers with other destinations, he commented that they are looking for other partners in Mexico, which they hope to make known in the coming weeks.

“We had a good relationship with Interjet at the time, we are looking for other partners in the market, I hope to have news in that regard in the next 2 or 3 weeks, we are interested in working with several local airlines,” said Scott Lantz.

The manager said that they are willing to work with any type of airline in Mexico, since low-cost companies currently have very extensive networks.

