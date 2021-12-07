DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that its official working week will be Monday through Friday, a significant change that aligns the Islamic country, where there are major financial institutions, with Western hours.

The decision, which will take effect next month, will make the Arab federation one of the few countries in the Middle East that operates with Western hours rather than a Sunday-Thursday work week.

The change, which had been rumored for a time, came as part of efforts by the coastal emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi to increase their business and tourism appeal as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and face growing regional competition, especially from Saudi Arabia.

Dubai, a land dotted with skyscrapers, has attracted several Western multinational firms over the years. Its Dubai International Financial Center, overseen by independent regulators, has grown to offer investors and brokerages a base with a comfortable time zone for trading between the Asian and European markets, as the sun sets in that region of the Middle East roughly when the markets open in New York.

“The new working week will also tighten the coordination of the UAE financial sector with real-time global operations and communication-based transactions,” the government statement said. The new hours, he added, not only increase business opportunities, but also contribute to the flexible, safe and enjoyable lifestyle that the Emirates offers to its citizens and residents. “

Government employees would work part-time on Friday, the traditional holy day of Islam, and then go on Saturday and Sunday, according to the announcement.

Additionally, Friday noon sermons and prayers, traditionally held when the sun is perpendicular to Earth, will begin in place at 1:15 p.m., after employees leave work. At first there was no immediate reaction from other countries in the region.

The private sector is likely to join the government change, as happened in 2006 when the work week was changed, then from Saturday to Wednesday, a time used in some Muslim countries such as Iran and Afghanistan.

To boost its image as a cosmopolitan destination, the Emirates has made some changes to its penal code, based on Islamic or Sharia law. The reform has relaxed the rules on alcohol consumption, reduced the harsh penalties for drug offenses and allowed foreigners to marry, divorce and inherit based on the legal systems of their countries of origin, among other things.