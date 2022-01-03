Marshall Mathers III, artistically known as Eminem, joined the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” (BAYC) by purchasing one of the NFTs from the popular collection for $ 462,000 on OpenSea. Eminem’s Bored Ape wears a gold chain and khaki military cap that he wears in real life and has been officially added to his OpenSea portfolio.

The NFT nicknamed “EminApe” was created by GeeGazza in collaboration with BAYC. The operation was carried out by the digital agency Six, which has already worked with other celebrities in the NFT sector, such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Tycho and Galantis.

This is not the first time that Eminem has invested in non-fungible tokens. The Missouri rapper currently owns several NFTs on his OpenSea account under the name “Shady Holdings.” Eminem’s portfolio also comprises several “Lil Baby Doodles X” NFTs, with “Ditaggdogg # 1” being a work of art by the rapper, and “Superlative Apes # 3880” being several of his collectibles.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFTs rose to popularity in 2021, generating more than $ 1 billion of trade volume worldwide, according to data from Defi Llama.

The market for NFTs is gaining ground every day, and various people, including athletes, are joining it. Various celebrities have expressed interest in NFTs and have already revealed their own projects. A $ AP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, Kings of Leon and The White Stripes are some of the musicians who have joined the NFT fever.