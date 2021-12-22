A year ago, the surprising success of Emily in Paris it became a matter of debate. Not only among critics, but also among audiences who enjoyed it and those who hated it for its simplicity. The big question seemed to focus on how a Netflix series loaded with cliches and platitudes, had managed to become a success. One that also brought up such uncomfortable issues as regional stereotypes and misogyny. Is Emily in Paris much more than meets the eye?

In reality, the series is a blank canvas on which the audience can draw whatever they prefer. Which provides a wide and unique freedom to its reduced format. And the second season of Emily in Paris makes it clearer than ever. Despite its melodramatic, cheesy and futile context, Emily in Paris it’s pure fun. An entertainment without major consequences, which insists on making it clear that it is a luminous, deceptive and inconsequential spectacle.

This is not a novel trick. At the time, Sex in New York it was a dazzling and ideal show that hid some deeper points. Emily in Paris try something similar with much more mediocre results. Of course, the HBO series had going for it, a powerful narrative about love, modern loneliness, and the quest for self-fulfillment. Emily in Paris try, but makes a failed decision by showing nothing but his central character in the midst of simple situations. Much more, in the middle of a story unable to show anything more than predictable points in a story that does not evolve in any direction.

Back to the city and the vicissitudes of love from Emily in Paris

The second season from Emily in Paris again shows the titular protagonist Lily Collins as she tries to survive Paris. Things have improved for the character and everything seems to indicate that little by little he adapts better to a beautiful but aggressive city. Also to the hostile environment of Savoir, the advertising agency in which he works. Not to vary, the love triangle that closed the first season survives the second. Emily is again in the midst of her newborn love for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her loyalty to Camille (Camille Razat).

Of course, the narration in Emily in Paris He does not lead anywhere from the supposed complex situation, nor does he intend to be more eloquent than an emotional rampage. Emily is in love and also wants to be a good friend. But the script misses the opportunity to give another dimension to Emily and only shows her dazed and resplendent, in the midst of the problems that overcome her.

Darren Star apparently has no greater ambition than to show his heroine in the middle of funny situations almost by accident. At the same time, speculate about your supposed difficulties. But it is difficult to believe that Emily has a problem in the middle of an ideal scenario in which everything happens between glitter and tinsel.

Perhaps the most notable addition of the season is the fact that Emily is much less critical of French culture. Star seems to have understood the incongruity of wanting to make a social comment on a superficial plot and removes it. But up to a point, that is beneficial to Emily, who now he is a much more coherent character with his glamorous set. With no other motivation than the astonishment of deciding whether to return to North America or surrender to forbidden love, the character is once again a luminous, two-dimensional figure. And Emily in Paris is a simple entertainment that has the precise elements to become an addictive show. What else could be asked of the show? Maybe nothing and his empty script, he knows.