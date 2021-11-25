Necessity made them a practical accessory to wear the pants well on and keep them in place, however, a simple logo has elevated them to the status of luxury pieces To become the true protagonists of our look, this is how belts return to the ring (for both men and women), with these leather models that will cost you less than 60 euros and that, in addition, are signed by top firms that are of our favorites.

Accessories in brown tones, minimalist buckles and the discreet detail that marks this accessory by the brand are the elements with which El Corte Inglés conquers us with its Black Friday offers.

For those who love the color black, HUGO offers us this option with which discretion and formality are guaranteed, and its buckle, also in black, is an almost unnoticed touch of elegance.

You find it reduced from 60 to 48 euros.

Brown belt with diamonds by Emidio Tucci





The formidable brown tone of this accessory makes it a complement that we can wear with most of our looks, and that is, its rhombus detail and silver-tone buckle, make this piece by Emidio Tucci a unique investment.

You find it reduced from 45.95 to 32.16 euros.

Plain Brown Belt by Tommy Hilfiger





In a lighter color that can be easily added to all your looks, this smooth leather belt from Tommy Hilfiger is ideal for blue suits and to match with your favorite shoes, but also to wear it with your chinos on Friday to the office.

You find it reduced from 39.90 to 31.92 euros.

Polo Ralph Lauren belt in black with gold buckle





As an accessory that lends itself to detail, this Polo Ralph Lauren belt in black with gold buckle It will be the distinctive touch of all your most elegant outfits, and the simplicity of its design will stand out in your look.

You find it reduced from 65 to 52 euros.

Roberto Verino two-tone leather belt





A two-tone accessory that adapts perfectly to any look thanks to its reversible design is what Roberto Verino offers us in this perfect complement to wear everywhere and with, basically, any look.

You find it reduced from 75 to 60 euros.

Leyva Brown Braided Effect Belt





A locally produced brand, Leyva, offers us this braided-effect accessory in brown that, with total security, it will become an infallible one of your outfits, and you can also wear it in summer combining it with your leather sandals.

You find it reduced from 65 to 52 euros.

Armani Exchange logo belt





For a much more modern twist, Armani Exchange presents this belt with logo detail throughout its design, a nod to the trend of the typeface of one of the young firms of the Armani group.

You find it reduced from 65 to 52 euros.

