LaSalud.mx .-The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued the authorization for emergency use of the Abdala vaccine, with the distinctive name: recombinant protein of the domain of the binding to the receptor of the virus of the SARS-CoV-2.

The authorizations issued by this commission are part of the National Strategy for Sanitary Regulation, which allows reviewing and giving access to the largest number of health supplies, as long as the quality, safety and efficacy of the product are verified.

As a reference National Regulatory Authority (rRNA), qualified by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Cofepris decisions are recognized by various countries in the region, which is why the approved vaccines are likely to be used in other nations.

Being a member of the International Conference on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for the Registration of Pharmaceutical Products for Human Use, better known as ICH, for its acronym in English, all decisions of this authority are made based on the technical-scientific evidence presented.

The Committee on New Molecules (CMN) met on the use of this biological, which received a favorable technical opinion from the experts.

After integrating the opinion of the CMN and submitting the request for authorization for emergency use before Cofepris, personnel specialized in vaccines analyzed the files, certifying that the biological complies with the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied.

This health authority reminds the population that the supply of vaccines to prevent the pandemic is universal and free, and that their application in the country is established in the National Vaccination Policy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, for Prevention of COVID-19 in Mexico.

The supply of any supposed vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in spaces, laboratories, hospitals and clinics not designated by the authority represents a health risk. If you know of any establishment that offers any product passing it off as a COVID-19 vaccine, you can file a health complaint at gob.mx/cofepris.

DZ