The mobile, apart from being a means of entertainment, can also be a resource that allows saving lives. Unfortunately, accidents, falls and other misfortunes are the order of the day, so having a rescue tool is crucial. We are going to show you the way to set up emergency contacts on your iPhone.

Apart from the emergency call service that all mobiles have, Apple has designed a particular communication system in order to establish contact with local emergency services, as well as those closest to them.

It may not be necessary to stress the importance of having an emergency call on hand to get you out of a jam. Just in case, we recommend doing this because you will not always have an internet network or coverage to send a message or make a normal call. If at any given time you need to make that call, but it is not so urgent, just add your closest contacts.

The Apple system we have referred to above is about ‘SOS emergency‘. If you activate it and use it, the iPhone will automatically call the local emergency number. Otherwise, if it is a personal contact, the terminal alerts your emergency contacts with a text message as well as your current location.

To make use of an emergency call on your iPhone, you simply have to follow a kind of ritual on your mobile:

If you have a iPhone 8 or higher model , press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the SOS Emergency message appears. Drag your finger across that slider to place the call. If you keep pressing those buttons, the system will start a countdown and make the call automatically.

, press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the SOS Emergency message appears. Drag your finger across that slider to place the call. If you keep pressing those buttons, the system will start a countdown and make the call automatically. If you have a iPhone 7 or earlier, quickly press the side button five times. The same emergency slider will appear, which you must drag to start the call with the emergency services.

If you want to save yourself the step of pressing the regulator, iOS has a automatic call system to emergency services. In this way, when making a call, a countdown will begin and an alert will sound, automatically contacting the services. To activate or deactivate this, you simply have to enter the section “SOS emergency“inside Settings.

Also, if you have an Apple Watch, it can also help you with any bumps or falls you’ve had. The watch has a fall detector that you can activate to call emergency services if you notice that you cannot move. When you stand still for a few seconds, the Apple Watch shows you a message that you must respond to. If you don’t do it in less than 1 minute, it will call the emergency room automatically.

All you have to do is create a list of the closest and most trusted family or friends. Also, you can edit it as many times as you want.

When you start adding people to this emergency list, you should know that the contacts you are calling have information about you up to 24 hours later, especially in relation to the location. You will be able to manage everything within iOS, through the Health app to help you in an emergency:

Open the Health app and touch your profile picture. Select the “Medical data” section. Click on “Edit“and go to”Emergency contacts“. Play the add button an emergency contact. Select a contact and specify the relationship you have with that person. Click on “OK” to save the changes.

Of course, you can only add personal contacts, so emergency services are out of this list. Any contact you add will receive a predesigned text message the moment you make the call.

Delete a number for emergency situations

If that difficult time comes (or easy, depending on how you see it) to remove someone from that list, you have to follow some steps very similar to the previous process.

Open the Health app and touch your profile picture. Accede to “Medical data“. Click on “Edit“and go to”Emergency contacts“. Select the delete button next to a contact, then “Remove“. Touch “okay“to save the changes.

With these steps, you will have already completely removed the contact from this list and they will not receive a text message or your position.

A habit that many users have, either by pleasure or by necessity at work, is to leave the iPhone in silence. This means that any incoming call is not heard, something that can be fatal in an urgent or borderline situation. If you want that emergency contact has immunity from mobile silent mode, there is a way to do it.

It consists of putting that contact as an exception, so that the iPhone rings or vibrates before any incoming call that it can make to you. To do this, open the Phone app and click on the tab “Contact“. Find the person you want to set as an exception and tap on”.Edit“. You will see a button called”Ringtone“which you should press. In that menu, activate the switch”Emergency bypass“to sound in any situation.

