The Skoda Kodiaq RS is one of the most affordable sports SUVs on the market. The top model of the Czech brand has passed through the hands of true specialists in the field of tuning, the Swiss Embrach Edition. The result is the exclusive Skoda Kodiaq RS Ursus.

The Skoda Kodiaq RS It is the sportier version of the model of the Czech brand. The only one of the three SUVs available in the offer that offers very sporty performance, and practically the only one in its category to add this quality to the large space of its cabin with no less than seven seats. But, for Swiss specialists in Embrach The performance it offers is not enough, so they have deployed all their experience to transform the most powerful of the Kodiaq into a real machine.

It is obvious that we are not facing a normal and ordinary Kodiaq RS. Despite the fact that it has been tried to maintain the main essence of the model, the news is more than important. It should be noted that the new preparation has been carried out taking as base the original model, and not the recent facelift to which it has been submitted. Even so, the aesthetics are more aggressive thanks to a grille that looks completely chrome, since a front bumper with a new design of the air intakes with a honeycomb pattern in all of them and extended to the entire width, without divisions.

Embrach Edition Skoda Kodiaq RS Ursus offers a more aggressive rear view

The Skoda Kodiaq RS Ursus combines elegance and sportiness

Despite the fact that distinguishing this image costs a bit more, it draws much more attention due to the imposing position on the asphalt, since it has a special kit that has increased the width of the Czech model by no less than 140 millimeters. The tremendous wheel arches account for this detail, as well as the brutal 21 inch alloy wheels in diameter, mounted on tires with 275 millimeters wide tread or 40 millimeters that have been subtracted from the height of the body to the ground compared to the series production model.

Those of Zurich have not given account of special developments in the interior, but where they have expanded is in the mechanical section. Skoda was forced to withdraw the flagship model from the market in 2020 because its biTDI diesel engine did not meet the demanding CO2 emission standards, taking advantage of the facelift to replace that block with a 2.0-liter gasoline and a maximum power of 245 hp. . The Swiss tuning specialist has done his bit increasing this figure to 275 CV, at the same time that the maximum torque has also increased: from 370 Nm to a brutal 545 Nm.

The new Skoda Kodiaq RS with a 245 hp engine already has a price in Spain Read news

An important increase in the two specifications that must also be reflected in the benefits, reducing the acceleration time and increasing the maximum speed, figures that the preparer has not accounted for some, but that has also required some improvement in the dual-clutch automatic transmission and 7-speed DSG. A transmission that maintains, as well as all four wheel drive.