Embracer acquires Dark Horse Comics

Today it was announced that Embracer Group, parent company of Koch Media, THQ Nordic and more, has acquired Dark horse comics, the third largest comic book publisher in the United States, with more than 300 properties, both original and licensed.

Through a statement, it has been confirmed that Dark Horse Group will be part of the Embracer Group, with negotiations planned to conclude in early 2022. In this way, publisher is expected to start developing transmedia properties, and licenses are strengthened through PCs, consoles, virtual reality and mobile devices. Here’s what Mike Richardson, CEO and founder of Dark Horse, had to say about it:

“I cannot express the emotion I feel when Dark Horse enters this new chapter in our history. The synergies that exist with the Embracer network of companies promise exciting new opportunities not only for Dark Horse, but also for the creators and companies we work with. I have had several interesting conversations with Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors and I am very impressed with him and what he and his team have built. I have to say that the future of our company has never been so bright. “

Dark Horse Comic was created in 1986, and since then it has strengthened its market presence by giving a home to the stories of The Mask, Time Cop, Father’s Day, Hellboy, Y Ghost, license new chapters for Star Wars, Avatar and more. In the same way, this company is in charge of the manga license as Berserk, Lone Wolf & Cub, and more. And if that was not enough, They are also responsible for book locations such as The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Story, Final Fantasy Ultimania, and more video game arts books.

Via: Embracer Group