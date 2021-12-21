Emanuel Herrera close to returning to Sporting Cristal.

The wait is desperate. What at the beginning was only a wish on the part of the Sporting Cristal fans, today is a reality. The Rímac club is very interested in having Emanuel Herrera again. This was announced by Aldo Quintana, representative of the Argentine forward. Footsteps are heard!

To clear up the rumors about the possible return of Emanuel Herrera to Sporting Cristal, Infobae contacted Aldo Quintana to know the real details of the ‘celestial’ interest. “We are in negotiations” the spokesperson revealed to us. With this, it is settled that they are in talks.

And when he was asked what percentage is the negotiation, he indicated: “No, it is still missing. No agreement has been reached ”. And at the insistence, he pointed out clearly and directly: “Hopefully we will reach an agreement soon. It should be defined in the next few days “ , Aldo Quintana closed for our environment.

It is not a secret that Sporting Cristal went on the market in search of a forward center. And more with the departure of Marcos Riquelme, who had arrived to take over from Emanuel Herrera, but did not fulfill as leaders and fans expected. And it was more noticeable in the League 1 finals against Alianza Lima.

Emanuel Herrera left Sporting Cristal as national champion.

Sporting Cristal suffered a lot ahead of the goal in 2021. And beyond his good collective game, he did not have a lethal scorer, something that weighed heavily internationally (Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana). The ‘celestial’ dominated in many games, but could not specify the clear situations they had.

That is why they urgently need someone who fails as little as possible in the rival area. Emanuel Herrera is his main option and, as his representative indicated, there could be news in the following days. Surely the subject to be discussed is the economic one: fixing the payments and other aspects.

Emanuel Herrera did not have a good campaign with Argentinos Juniors: He played little and just scored a couple of goals with the ‘Bug’. With this present, the chances that he will return to Sporting Cristal, where he won many titles since his arrival in 2018, grow more.

‘Ema’ went on to score 43 goals in 44 games with Sporting Cristal, a record in Peruvian football. This is how he earned the affection and respect of the Rime fans, who dream of seeing him again at the Alberto Gallardo Stadium. The Copa Libertadores does not forgive.

KEEP READING:

Gianluca Lapadula’s response when asked to choose between Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfán

Marcos López: “My dream is to play in the Premier League. But I have to train very hard and consolidate myself “

Jefferson Farfán hesitated to Edison Flores: “Who have you beaten? You are enlarged! “