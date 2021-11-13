The European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for ronapreve (casirivimab and imdevimab) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms) who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of their illness becoming severe. In addition, it serves to prevent COVID-19 in people 12 years and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms (pre or post exposure treatment), Roche announced today.

This decision took place one day after the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which reflects the priority of these bodies to shorten the review periods of safe, effective and effective therapies. of high quality during this public health emergency.

About, Levi garraway, Roche Medical Director and Head of Global Product Development, stated: “Europe is entering a fourth wave of case growth and treatment options for the full diversity of symptoms and severity of the disease and the worrying variants are still needed. We look forward to working with other global regulatory bodies as we continue to treat the disease together.“

The decision of the European Commission is based on the review of the positive data from the study REGN-COV 2067 treatment study in non-hospitalized patients and the REGN-COV 2069 treatment study in people exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Roche will continue to work with the EMA to potentially expand the marketing authorization for ronapreve to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

This medication has been approved for use in Japan and under some conditions in the United Kingdom and Australia, and is licensed for emergency or temporary use during emergency in additional territories, including the United States, India, and Canada.

In the last two months, new cases in Europe have consistently reached almost 180 thousand per day. Currently, the region reports the highest weekly case incidence rates in the world and cases are on the rise as we enter the winter season.

