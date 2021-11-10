LONDON (AP) – To be sure, Elton John has been a member of many exclusive clubs over the decades, but probably none as exclusive as the one he formally joined on Wednesday.

At an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Prince Charles appointed the rock superstar and patron of charity a member of the Order of Companions of Honor.

It is one of the most important awards that Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, can bestow on citizens of Great Britain and the Commonwealth of Nations. The 95-year-old monarch is also a member of the order.

Created in 1917 by his grandfather, King George V, the award recognizes people who have made “a significant contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government over a long period of time.”

Its current members include British environmentalist David Attenborough, Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and one of the greatest British athletes in history, Sebastian Coe.

The group, which in the past has included British wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill and scientist Stephen Hawking, can only have a maximum of 65 members, excluding the sovereign, at any one time.

John, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Diana, the Princess of Wales, joined the Companions of Honor on the Queen’s Honor Roll in late 2019 for his services. to music and charity.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter, who walked with the aid of a cane after recently undergoing hip surgery, reflected on a trajectory that has seen him release hit after hit since the 1970s, including “Your Song,” “Rocketman.” and “Candle in the Wind.” He also took a leadership role in various charities, notably the Elton John AIDS Foundation, his foundation against AIDS.

“I’ve had an amazing life, music has been my life, and I received this because of my music and my charity work,” he said. “So this is just a reminder that there is more to do. More work to do for music, more work to do for charity and life is great, I’m very lucky.

His farewell tour has been delayed and will begin next year. John was very animated despite the operation on his right hip.

“I had a hip replacement, but I am full of energy and full of enthusiasm,” said the artist. “This is just an indicator to say ‘come on, you have more to do now.’