In case you are not a fan, or do not know any (rare, because they are classics), we explain what they are about and why see them.

Musk’s Favorite Anime List

Musk’s short list is not wasted:

Death Note.

Evangelion.

Ghost in the Shell.

Spirited Away (Spirited Away in Spain).

Princess Mononoke.

FullMetal Alchemist.

Let’s take a look at each one.

Death note

This anime tells the story of Light Yagami, a Japanese high school student who finds the Death note, a notebook left in the human world by the Shinigame (god or spirit of death) Ryuk.

The names written in that notebook die and Yagami begins to use it to rid the world of evildoers who do not deserve to live. Nevertheless, everything starts to get complicated, things get murkier and it becomes a complex story, where good and evil are not so clear.

Recommendable? Absolutely. Of course, if you become a fan, stay away from the movie that Netflix made.

Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, and FullMetal Alchemist

Considering Musk’s effort to bring the cyberpunk to the world with its inventions of neural connections, rockets to Mars and self-driving cars, these three choices are no wonder.

All are anime futuristic and, again, classics that every fan of Japanese comics and animation must see. In fact, even if you don’t like it sleeveIf science fiction is your thing, you’re already taking time.

Neon Genesis Evangelion begins in a future that, as a curiosity, has already passed, because the action begins in 2015. After a disastrous encounter with mythical beings called angels, humanity prepares to defend itself against other possible attacks as Japan knows best: With biomechanical giants called Evangelion or EVA.

Ghost in the shell, by Masamune Shirow, tells the stories of Major Motoko Kusanagi, in charge of the covert operations of the Section 9 from the police. Again action and cyberpunk in abundance and, again, a totally decaf movie with Scarlett Johansson. Better to avoid it and go to the sleeve and anime.

FullMetal Alchemist places us in a morning of reminiscences steampunk where alchemy is very present, as can be deduced from the title. That gives it a retro and futuristic flavor while being inimitable.

Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke

What can we say about Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki? That they are legend and that, in a history of masterpieces, these two are probably the top.

Two movies flawless, magical, true works of art In terms of animation and history, if you haven’t seen it, I don’t know why why you’re still reading and you’re not going to look for it.

You see, Musk has excellent taste, at least when it comes to anime. Of course, zero risk and all classics, but, for once, you cannot contradict it.