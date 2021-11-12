Elon Musk's best pot outings on Twitter

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

«Based on the current trend, we will probably also be close to 0 cases in the United States by the end of April». It seems incredible that with the amount of money he has, he will skimp and buy the crystal ball on AliExpress.

But it did not stop there. TO end of april, just the date in which Elon said that the problem would already be solved, many states of the first world power were under home confinement.

FREE AMERICA NOW – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

«FREE AMERICA NOW», He published. Surely it was not the most opportune moment to publish that. But Elon is like that.

Musk and the joint drug

Smoking joints can only get you in trouble. Even if you are a millionaire, you live off the income and have your life resolved.

Elon Musk has been shown many times in favor of the legalization of marijuana, something totally respectable. An interview with the comedian Joea Rogan in 2018 also went viral. The millionaire was very comfortable in the parlor, so he messed up a joint and drank a whiskey during the talk. He was at home, and the networks did not hesitate to do all kinds of memes about.

But it didn’t end that day either. On December 23, 2019, Tesla reached the $ 420 per share, and its CEO published this tweet:

Whoa… the stock is so high lol – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2019

The people took it at face value and began to sell your shares. At the end of the day, if the boss says that the stock is overpriced … Why should you believe in the project? Well, it was a Musk’s new antics. April 20 (4/20 in USA) is a special day for cannabis smokers in the United States (something similar is celebrated in Spain on January 19). The stock had reached $ 420, and the tweet referred to the stock price being “very high” (too high, in English, which also means that it is too high).

Worst of all, Musk had already advanced that joke years before:

Am considering taking Tesla private at $ 420. Funding secured. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

In any case, the joke was quite expensive to investors, who they lost millions. He, too, lost a lot of money, although it sure didn’t matter much to him.

The rescue of Thai children

In June 2018, some Thai children stayed caught up for days in the Tham Luang cave. The entrance was flooded due to a sudden and very intense monsoon. The rescue was not easy at all and all the media on the planet echoed it.

Musk, how could it be otherwise, was eager to help. Proposed a ransom very crazy con a mini submarine taking advantage of the technology of their companies. Nobody took it seriously.

Finally, after days of rescue, the children made it out of the cave alive. When the whole problem was solved, Vernon Unsworth, one of the divers who participated in the rescue, told the media that the minisub was a Musk’s publicity montage.

We don’t know what went through Elon’s head, but it was a totally unfortunate cable crossover. The CEO of Tesla answered him publicly on Twitter calling him a pedophile. Unsworth, who was a totally unknown person so far, I would end up suing the tycoon, who lost his mind and also had to delete the tweet.