It’s known that Elon musk does not escape controversy or discussions, especially on social media. For a week the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been in a round trip on Twitter with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accuses him of not paying the amount of taxes that correspond to him. Therefore, in the last hours the businessman assured that will disburse no less than 11 billion dollars to cover your tax obligations this year.

We are clearly talking about a shocking figure that is far from what most mortals will see in our lives. However, it is not a whimsical number. As published Business Insider, the money that Elon Musk must pay in taxes corresponds mostly to taxes on the shares you sold during 2021, as well as the tax on net investment income (Net Investment Income Tax).

But that’s not all, as you may also have to pay the state of California – where you lived until 2020, before moving to Texas – for the stock options you earned while you resided there. Thus, the aforementioned media estimated a total debt of about 12 billion dollars, and it is evident that they were not wrong.

see more For those wondering, I will pay over $ 11 billion in taxes this year – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

If indeed Elon Musk pays his fair share in taxes, no doubt we are talking about one of the highest (or highest) numbers in U.S. history. Something that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had already mentioned during his dispute on Twitter with Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Last Monday, December 13, the official shared a link to the news that the businessman had been chosen Person of the Year by TIME Magazine, and accompanied him with a harsh message: “Let’s change the rigged tax code so that the Person of the Year really pay taxes and stop taking advantage of everyone else. ” Elon Musk was quick to respond, of course. “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize that this year I will pay more taxes than any American in history“he replied.

see more And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

The fight between Elon Musk and Senator Elizabeth Warren has not stayed on Twitter. The leader representing the state of Massachusetts has paid Facebook ad campaigns to promote the Wealth Tax Initiative. And the main target has been Elon Musk, how could it be otherwise. In the images that circulate on the web, you can see a black and white image of the official with messages such as “evade taxes” or “made more than $ 200 billion during the pandemic”, among others.

The businessman responded to several Twitter posts highlighting the issue. “This is such a deeply dirty lie for the American people. She is the one who takes advantage of the taxpayers, while I pay the most taxes of any individual in history,” Elon Musk replied; and added in another tweet: “The great state of Massachusetts deserves someone better.”

Regardless of who is right in this dispute (if anyone is), the tone of it has escalated rapidly. Even the South African-born businessman has come under fire for railing against Senator Warren in pejorative terms.

The ridiculous taxes Elon Musk has paid

While the $ 11 billion sum that Elon Musk says he will pay in taxes this year is monumental, it has not been that way in years past. Like many other billionaires in America, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX have used various legal gizmos to pay relatively little compared to the growth of your fortune.

For example, between 2014 and 2018 Elon Musk paid only 445 million dollars; when in that same period his fortune increased by almost $ 14 billion. This is due to a combination of tax benefits their companies received; and the fact that he does not receive a salary or bonus for the work he does in them. Thus, as his only remuneration is shares, as long as he does not sell them, he does not have to pay taxes. But since this year it has commercialized them —and therefore it has obtained a capital gain—, it must face a significant tax liability for the difference between the exercise price and the fair market value of the shares. It is an ultra simplified explanation, but it is enough to understand the situation.

Let’s also remember that at the beginning of November Elon Musk conducted a poll on Twitter about whether he should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla. As the majority of his followers voted yes, the manager began to fulfill his promise. However, his determination did not respond to an occurrence of the moment. Musk has an option that It would allow him to buy almost 23 million shares of Tesla at a practically symbolic price of $ 6.24 each.; when their value on the NASDAQ is above $ 900. What’s the catch then? To exercise said option before it expires in August 2022, you must pay taxes for the economic benefit to be obtained; and at the same time to achieve the economic liquidity necessary to continue buying shares.