Elon Musk to accept “Dogecoin” as a payment method at Tesla and skyrocket the value of the cryptocurrency “meme”

Elon Musk spoke again about cryptocurrencies and mobilized the market, this time, for “Dogecoin”. We tell you all the details, in this note!

Elon muskIn addition to being one of the wealthiest people in the world, he also has the power to mobilize the cryptocurrency markets, as the recent case of “Dogecoin”. It is a new cryptocurrency that has greatly increased in value since the tycoon published a simple tweet.

Elon Musk talked about cryptocurrencies again and moved the market

In march of this year Elon musk commented that he would use Bitcoins as a payment method in Tesla, which caused a rise in the values ​​of the cryptocurrency. A few months later, the businessman backed down and reversed the decision. The motives? In the first instance it was the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency, it consumes a lot of energy in its mining; in addition to the concentration of power of some mining companies and, finally, the emergence of a much cheaper and faster cryptocurrency to manufacture called “Doge”. And here we are again.

Dogecoin was born in 2013 as a joke between Billy markus Y Jackson Palmer, the creators of the badge based on the image of the famous Japanese dog that we all know as the “Doge” meme. However, the passage of time positioned it as a more eco-friendly alternative to Bitcoin and people like Elon musk supported their growth.

Since the businessman rejected Bitcoin as a payment method in Tesla in May 2021, he took the opportunity to mention as a great alternative to Dogecoin, and in this way confirm that it is your favorite digital currency. In October of this year, He said who acquired the coin and now announced that it will accept it as a payment method in Tesla. The result? An exaggerated increase in its market value.

The price of Dogecoin skyrocketed 27 percent since the announcement of Elon musk and now it’s worth about 0.21 cents.

