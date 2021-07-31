, we tell you the story of what was not but could have been,

Nowadays, Apple is worth more than $ 2.4 trillion, but could be worth more than $ 3 trillion If we add up what he lost by rejecting the invitation of Elon Musk the CEO of Tesla. As it always happens with Elon Musk, the story was revealed by the CEO of Tesla on his personal Twitter account, in the tweet you can read:

“Cook and I have never spoken or written to each other, “Musk wrote. “There was a time when I asked to meet with Cook to talk about buying Tesla by Manzana. No acquisition conditions were proposed. He refused to meet. Tesla it was worth about 6% of the current value. ”

What was already known, from rumors, is that a long, long time ago, when Elon Musk was not the CEO of Tesla, the car brand and Manzana discussed the possible acquisition of Tesla. But, the biggest rumor was that Apple lost interest when Elon Musk asked to be the CEO of Tesla.

Today Tesla is worth 680 billion dollars, although its maximum value was 900 billion, but in 2016 it was only worth 40 billion dollars. Apparently Elon Musk used his iPhone calculator (to add more irony) to get the difference between what was worth in 2016 and what is worth now, which is equal to 640 billion, to make it clear to Tim cook ya all the world through Twitter.

We know that for ManzanaThis feels like salt in a wound, since their ambitions to build an autonomous car have been hit a lot and despite years of investment they have not produced anything concrete, or at least they have not presented it.

We cannot know if the acquisition of Tesla, with or without Musk, on Apple’s part would result in financial success. At first sight, Manzana clearly missed a great opportunity. But we can only speculate what would have happened if Tim Cook had accepted the invitation to the meeting with the current CEO of Tesla. Will Tim Cook regret his refusal?