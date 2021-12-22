The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk did not show his support for Metaverse and the Web 3 ecosystem; rejected the terms as being used as buzzwords and marketing tactics.

“I don’t see anyone strapping a damn screen to their face all day,” Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in an interview with The Babylon Bee when asked for his take on the Metaverse ecosystem. “I don’t know if I necessarily believe this metaverse, although people talk to me about it a lot.”

Talking about the metaverse and virtual reality (VR), Musk said he doesn’t see a future where one has to leave the physical world to live in a virtual world. Sharing a personal experience, he added that VR headsets tend to trigger dizziness when playing video games:

“In the long run, a sophisticated Neuralink could get you fully into virtual reality. I think we are far from entering the metaverse, this seems more like a word that is fashionable. “

Elon Musk founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company whose main objective is to implant brain implants in humans to restore and improve physical abilities using computers.

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

“Currently I am unable to see a compelling Metaverse or Web 3 situation, it all sounds more like marketing to me than reality. I don’t understand it, and maybe I will in the future, but I still don’t understand it. “

Musk also stressed that people will not prefer to move around with VR headsets without ever wanting to get out of it. She also recalled growing up she was warned not to sit too close to the TV:

“It’s going to ruin your view, right? And now we have the television literally here (in the face). I’m like what Is that good for you? “

Adding to your role as the most influential Dogecoin (DOGE) supporter, Musk recently voiced his support for cryptocurrencies, calling them indestructible and fundamentally intended to reduce the power of a centralized government. As Cointelegraph reported, Musk said at the Code Conference in California:

“It is not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies, but it is possible for governments to slow down their advance.”

Too suggested that the United States government should “do nothing” when asked for its opinion on cryptocurrency regulations.

