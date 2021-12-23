Elon Musk: 'The Metaverse Sucks, Neuralink Will Be Better'

Elon Musk literally said the Metaverse “sucks” and that the interface under development of Neuralink will be better; We will tell you why it ensures this.

The brain-machine interface of Neuralink, Brain-Machine Interfaces or BMI for his silgas in English, is the neurotechnology developed by Neuralink, the company founded by Elon musk.

In a new interview with ‘The Babylon Bee,’ the conservative Christian news satire website, Elon Musk criticized the concept of Metaverse asking sarcastically, “Am I like one of those people who dismissed the Internet [en el] ’95 as a fad or something that will never come to anything? “

And referring to the virtual world that Facebook, now Meta, created and points out that it will supplant our boring two-dimensional screens, Musk said “Sure you can put a TV on your nose. I’m not sure that makes you ‘the metaverse'”

Musk also said that a much better alternative would be a chip surgically implanted in your brain., developed by the brain-computer interface company: Neuralink which he co-founded. “In the long run, a sophisticated Neuralink could put you totally, completely in virtual reality,” he said.

Musk also took aim at Web3, the concept of democratizing the Internet by rebuilding it around the blockchain. He described Web3 in his interview with Babylon Bee as “more marketing than reality.”