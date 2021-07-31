Elon Musk supports Epic Games in their legal dispute with Apple

The legal conflict between Apple and Epic Games It has already calmed down a bit, this after in May of this year both companies were pending a verdict by a judge. A bit late but Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, He has spoken out on the matter and we already know who he supports on this issue.

Via Twitter, Musk criticized the commission that Manzana applies to all transactions carried out through the App Store:

“Apple’s App Store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right “

Musk He has more than 59 million followers on this social network, so it is very likely that his comments will not go unnoticed by a representative of both companies. However, at the time of writing, there has been no response from either party.

Via: Elon musk

