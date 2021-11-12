Musk, who often fuels controversy on Twitter, created a firestorm over the weekend with a poll asking whether he should sell part of his stake in Tesla. Although he presented his proposal as if it had to do with the debate on tax evasion of the ultra-rich, filings released Wednesday show that some of the transactions were pre-agreed in mid-September, weeks before the poll. Nor did he mention in the tweets that he has millions of stock options that must be exercised before August next year, when they expire.

The poll resulted in a swing vote in favor of the Musk sale and sent Tesla shares down 16% in the first two days of the week. The stock eased declines on Wednesday, closing 4.3% higher, while it rose 2.2% to 1,091.53 early in New York.

On Monday, Musk sold about $ 1.1 billion worth of stock to pay income taxes on the stock options he also exercised that day, two of the filings show. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he made the rest of the sales. Documents detailing those sales did not indicate that they were planned in advance.

The documents do not clarify whether Musk’s Twitter poll at the weekend had any bearing on his decision to make some or all of the transactions, or whether he will continue to sell until he has reached the 10% threshold. To do this, you would have to ditch about 17 million shares, and even more if you also include the exercisable options in your total stock positions.

The options Musk exercised stem from a large award he received in 2012. Taxes on these types of transactions are generally covered by immediately disposing of some of the newly acquired shares. Earlier this year, Musk said publicly that he would likely exercise the options he got from the 2012 award in the near future.